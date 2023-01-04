Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.30. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.