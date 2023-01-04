Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 459 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,343 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,559 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $44,407,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,322,000 after acquiring an additional 718,969 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.99.

