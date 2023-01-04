Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $11,516,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2,107.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average of $113.37. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

