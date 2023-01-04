Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,363,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $81.22.

