Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.01 Million Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.35. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

