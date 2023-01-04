Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.02 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

American International Group Stock Down 0.5 %

AIG stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.