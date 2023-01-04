Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.06 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a twelve month low of $52.68 and a twelve month high of $71.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.92.

