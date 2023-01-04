Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 850 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 1.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in ASML by 118.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in ASML by 12.6% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 308.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $549.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $225.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $793.63.

ASML Dividend Announcement

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on ASML from €815.00 ($867.02) to €615.00 ($654.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

