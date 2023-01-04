Short Interest in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expands By 13.8%

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 966,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Motorcar Parts of America Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.27. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.24 million, a PE ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.31). Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $172.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 191,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. 325 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 25.0% in the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,032,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 206,286 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 690,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.