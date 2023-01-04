Short Interest in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expands By 13.8%

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 966,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Motorcar Parts of America Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of MPAA stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.27. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.24 million, a PE ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.38.
Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.31). Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $172.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 191,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. 325 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 25.0% in the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,032,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 206,286 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 690,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
