Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Short Interest Update

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,330,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 9,040,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $888,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,952,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 752,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOMO opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. Hello Group has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $454.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Hello Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

Featured Stories

