Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,200 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 319,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $114.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.15 million. Analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

