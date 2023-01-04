Short Interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Rises By 14.8%

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,700 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 365,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Lizhi Stock Performance
Shares of LIZI stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. Lizhi has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46.
Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Lizhi had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter.
About Lizhi
LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.
