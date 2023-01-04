Short Interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Rises By 14.8%

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,700 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 365,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Lizhi Stock Performance

Shares of LIZI stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. Lizhi has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Lizhi had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Lizhi

About Lizhi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIZI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lizhi during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lizhi by 107.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lizhi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lizhi in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

