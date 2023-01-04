iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,500 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 796,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of iBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of IBIO opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. iBio has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -3.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iBio by 178.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iBio by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iBio by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 164,664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iBio in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iBio by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 54,084 shares during the period.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

