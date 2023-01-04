iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,500 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 796,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of iBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
Shares of IBIO opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. iBio has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -3.36.
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
