Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Up 14.6% in December

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of GBOOY stock opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.3296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 7.19%. Grupo Financiero Banorte’s payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

