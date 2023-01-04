Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Short Interest Update

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $553.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $523.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $672.19.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth increased its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

