Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Short Interest Update

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,080,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 11,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $60,155.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $72,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,037.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $60,155.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,604 shares in the company, valued at $213,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,010,901 shares of company stock valued at $14,604,578 and have sold 110,166 shares valued at $1,548,902. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.62. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.07 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 53.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

