Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,100 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 702,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Banc of California by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 14.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. Research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.