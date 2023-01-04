Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Update

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,500 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 563,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,032.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,961.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,888.66.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $37.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 95.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.