Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Short Interest Up 14.8% in December

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Marten Transport Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $324.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRTN. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

