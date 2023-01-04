General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,370,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 15,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

General Mills Trading Down 0.8 %

GIS opened at $83.22 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 8.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,315,000 after purchasing an additional 211,645 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

