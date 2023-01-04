Short Interest in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Increases By 14.9%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CURV. William Blair cut shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid Price Performance

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Insider Transactions at Torrid

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Theo Killion purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 25.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 2,270.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Torrid by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Torrid by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 120,915 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.