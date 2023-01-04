Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $14.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fisker from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $6.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.10. Fisker has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Fisker had a negative net margin of 669,901.25% and a negative return on equity of 75.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker acquired 33,700 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $250,054.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 629,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,797.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 35,505 shares of company stock valued at $263,208 in the last three months. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Sky Advisers LLC raised its stake in Fisker by 715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Fisker by 8,423.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 151,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 149,854 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fisker by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fisker by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

