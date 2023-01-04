Reviewing Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) and VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares VOXX International and Leonardo DRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOXX International -6.90% -12.53% -7.39% Leonardo DRS 39.19% 4.94% 2.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for VOXX International and Leonardo DRS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOXX International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Leonardo DRS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

VOXX International currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.06%. Leonardo DRS has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.51%. Given Leonardo DRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than VOXX International.

60.6% of VOXX International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of VOXX International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VOXX International and Leonardo DRS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOXX International $635.92 million 0.32 -$22.33 million ($1.74) -4.87 Leonardo DRS $117.24 million 5.15 $25.07 million $1.92 6.32

Leonardo DRS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VOXX International. VOXX International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leonardo DRS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

VOXX International has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats VOXX International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats. The company's Consumer Electronics segment provides speakers; home theater, business music, and streaming music systems; on-ear and in-ear headphones; wired and wireless headphones and ear buds; Bluetooth headphones and ear buds; soundbars; digital living network alliance compatible devices; high-definition television and wireless fidelity antennas; high-definition multimedia interface accessories; karaoke and infant/nursery products; home electronic accessories, such as cabling and power cords; other connectivity products; performance enhancing electronics; TV universal remotes; flat panel TV mounting systems; power supply systems and charging products; electronic equipment cleaning products; personal sound amplifiers; set-top boxes; and home and portable stereos. Its Biometrics segment offers iris identification and biometric security related products. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides defense products and technologies in the land, air, sea, space, cyber and security, and commercial domains for military applications. It operates in two segments, Advanced Sensing and Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The company offers advanced sensor technologies, including infrared systems and sensors for threat detection and situational awareness; uncooled infrared systems and brownout solutions; airborne, ground vehicle mounted, and dismounted soldier electronic warfare (EW) systems; and EW software and training systems, and intelligence solutions. It also provides computing systems for ground vehicles, ships, and submarines; network and data distribution applications; sensor systems; and networked computing infrastructure on military platform. In addition, the company offers force protection systems, such as solutions for counter-unmanned aerial systems, short-range air defense systems, and active protection systems; and power control, distribution, conversion, and propulsion systems, as well as hybrid electric drive propulsion systems, energy storage, gas turbine packages, nuclear instrumentation and controls, and thermal management and refrigeration equipment. It serves the U.S. military, aerospace and defense prime contractors, government intelligence agencies, and international military customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

