Short Interest in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Drops By 13.9%

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the November 30th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ACNB Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $327.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. ACNB has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter.

ACNB Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at ACNB

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

In other ACNB news, Director Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $463,621.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNB. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 221.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 58,562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ACNB by 355.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 13.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 30,728 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the third quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of ACNB by 253.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

