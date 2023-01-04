Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the November 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 554,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 49,760 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Up 10.4 %

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.07. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on ADVM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.