ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Short Interest Update

ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

ABGI stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

Institutional Trading of ABG Acquisition Corp. I

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABGI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABG Acquisition Corp. I

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ABG Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

