Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 10,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $63.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,730 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after acquiring an additional 678,620 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 98.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,281,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 636,317 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

