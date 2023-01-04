Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 589,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Advent Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Advent Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Advent Technologies Stock Performance
About Advent Technologies
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advent Technologies (ADN)
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.