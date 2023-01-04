Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 589,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Advent Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Advent Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $86.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.02.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

