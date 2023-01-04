Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Short Interest Down 10.7% in December

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.85.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

