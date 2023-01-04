Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Short Interest Down 10.7% in December

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.85.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
