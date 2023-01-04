ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 9,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.58. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACAD. Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at $922,796.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $27,834.29. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,977 shares of company stock worth $93,130. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

