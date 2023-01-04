Short Interest in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expands By 9.3%

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. UBS Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $162.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.57. The company has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $180.01.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,127. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

