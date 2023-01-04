Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Director Glen Dawson Roane Sells 20,000 Shares

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.55, for a total transaction of C$530,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,143,401.60.

Glen Dawson Roane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Glen Dawson Roane purchased 20,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.37 per share, with a total value of C$487,420.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Glen Dawson Roane purchased 5,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.24 per share, with a total value of C$141,200.00.

On Thursday, November 24th, Glen Dawson Roane purchased 10,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.50 per share, with a total value of C$295,000.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$26.79 on Wednesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$22.54 and a 1-year high of C$33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$923.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.03.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

