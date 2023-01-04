Keyvan Salehi Purchases 55,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) Director Keyvan Salehi acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$20,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$425,220.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of Nighthawk Gold stock opened at C$0.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$47.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.36. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.94.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

