David Angelo Lazzarato Sells 3,733 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Stock

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 3,733 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total value of C$11,087.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,607.62.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of WEED opened at C$3.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.84. Canopy Growth Corp has a 52-week low of C$2.79 and a 52-week high of C$12.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth to C$2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.55.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

