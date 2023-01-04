Pallinghurst Nickel International Limited Purchases 700,000 Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) Stock

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) insider Pallinghurst Nickel International Limited bought 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$317,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,186,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,280,916.93.

Pallinghurst Nickel International Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 30th, Pallinghurst Nickel International Limited bought 254,500 shares of Talon Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,435.60.

On Friday, December 9th, Pallinghurst Nickel International Limited bought 56,500 shares of Talon Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,323.30.

Talon Metals Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of TLO opened at C$0.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$408.37 million and a PE ratio of -60.00. Talon Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.49.

About Talon Metals

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

