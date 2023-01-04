Brokerages Set Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Price Target at $31.00

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

ADRNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($33.51) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

Shares of ADRNY opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $22.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

