Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives $31.00 Average PT from Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADRNY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($33.51) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

Shares of ADRNY opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $22.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.41 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 2.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

