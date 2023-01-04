Analysts Set Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) PT at $31.00

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($33.51) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $35.63.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $22.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.41 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

