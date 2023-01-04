Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Drops By 8.8%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Associated British Foods Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.2962 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Associated British Foods Company Profile

ASBFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Investec cut shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. HSBC cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,850.00.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

