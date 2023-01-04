Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Drops By 8.8%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Associated British Foods Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Associated British Foods Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.2962 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Associated British Foods Company Profile
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
