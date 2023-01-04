AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Short Interest Update

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 397.5 days.

AVEVF stock opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVEVF shares. UBS Group cut AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,675 ($32.23) to GBX 2,750 ($33.13) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AVEVA Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded AVEVA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.35) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,773.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

