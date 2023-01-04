Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,153,100 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the November 30th total of 3,556,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,503.4 days.

Azimut Price Performance

Shares of Azimut stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. Azimut has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A. operates in the asset management sector. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, China, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.

