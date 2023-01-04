Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,153,100 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the November 30th total of 3,556,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,503.4 days.
Azimut Price Performance
Shares of Azimut stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. Azimut has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63.
Azimut Company Profile
