Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 359.0 days.
Avon Protection Stock Up 9.6 %
OTCMKTS AVNBF opened at 13.09 on Wednesday. Avon Protection has a twelve month low of 9.00 and a twelve month high of 19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 12.26 and a 200 day moving average of 12.41.
Avon Protection Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avon Protection (AVNBF)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.