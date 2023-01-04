Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 359.0 days.

Avon Protection Stock Up 9.6 %

OTCMKTS AVNBF opened at 13.09 on Wednesday. Avon Protection has a twelve month low of 9.00 and a twelve month high of 19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 12.26 and a 200 day moving average of 12.41.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

Avon Protection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.