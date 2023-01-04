ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ASOS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ASOS has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $34.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASOMY. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ASOS in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 920 ($11.08) to GBX 730 ($8.80) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,260 ($15.18) to GBX 1,170 ($14.10) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.05) to GBX 825 ($9.94) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,001.89.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

