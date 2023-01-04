Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Up 12.6% in December

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the November 30th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ATRWF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.62.
Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.
