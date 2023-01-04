STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 2,254.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 831,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,216,000 after buying an additional 795,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after buying an additional 488,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth $73,729,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 586.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 389,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,835,000 after buying an additional 333,153 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $185.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.63. STERIS has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,686.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

