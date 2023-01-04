Brokerages Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price at $206.55

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.55.

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.31. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $105.74 and a 52 week high of $298.19.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,478. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Zscaler by 40.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after acquiring an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $168,365,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $141,873,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Zscaler by 1,278.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after acquiring an additional 421,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

