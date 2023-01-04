Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

