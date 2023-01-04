Analysts Set Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target at $1,319.29

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,319.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FQVTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.84) to GBX 935 ($11.27) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,100 ($13.25) to GBX 1,200 ($14.46) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 700 ($8.43) to GBX 800 ($9.64) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Trading Down 3.1 %

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.