Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zalando from €34.00 ($36.17) to €31.00 ($32.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zalando from €34.00 ($36.17) to €27.00 ($28.72) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Zalando from €36.00 ($38.30) to €26.00 ($27.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Zalando from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zalando from €42.00 ($44.68) to €29.00 ($30.85) in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Stock Up 7.9 %

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 952.25, a PEG ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.64. Zalando has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

Company Profile

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

