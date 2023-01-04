Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives $1,811.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,811.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MONDY. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 1,800 ($21.69) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mondi from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,760 ($21.20) to GBX 1,823 ($21.96) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mondi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $33.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90. Mondi has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.